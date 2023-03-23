First VC takes charge of newly constituted Hassan University

March 23, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Hassan

T.C. Taranath, retired professor of Botany, took charge as Vice-Chancellor of Hassan University at the Hemagangothri campus, near Hassan, on Thursday.

The State government formed the new university, bifurcating the University of Mysore. C. Sujatha, director of the Post-Graduation Centre, welcomed the Vice-Chancellor.

Mr.Taranath said he would wish to develop the university with the support and cooperation of the staff members.

Senior professors including M.G. Manjunath, B. Mahadevappa, Puttaswamy, M. Shankar, C. Sharanappa, Mahadev Prasad, Harappa Gajera, A.S. Ravindra Babu and others were present.