HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First VC takes charge of newly constituted Hassan University

March 23, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
T.C. Taranath taking charge as VC of Hassan University on Thursday.

T.C. Taranath taking charge as VC of Hassan University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

T.C. Taranath, retired professor of Botany, took charge as Vice-Chancellor of Hassan University at the Hemagangothri campus, near Hassan, on Thursday. 

The State government formed the new university, bifurcating the University of Mysore. C. Sujatha, director of the Post-Graduation Centre, welcomed the Vice-Chancellor. 

Mr.Taranath said he would wish to develop the university with the support and cooperation of the staff members. 

Senior professors including M.G. Manjunath, B. Mahadevappa, Puttaswamy, M. Shankar, C. Sharanappa, Mahadev Prasad, Harappa Gajera, A.S. Ravindra Babu and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.