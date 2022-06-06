First train from swanky Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru to depart on June 6 evening

The one-of-its-kind airport-like swanky Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru will finally be inaugurated in a no-frills event with the first train to Ernakulam, Kerala from the terminal chugging out at 7 pm on June 6.

The terminal’s inauguration was reportedly held up for 14 months after completion on authorities were waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the showpiece of Indian Railways. However, following criticism, South Western Railway (SWR) decided to skip the inauguration and open the terminal for public use. The terminal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a later date, sources said.

The Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal was built at a cost of ₹314 crore. It has state-of-the-art facilities like at any airport. The terminal has re-imagined a railway station as a convergence of transport and commerce, and as a place to provide a good customer experience. The entire station has central air-conditioning, a first for Indian Railways. The station has an aesthetically designed canopy over the concourse and landscaping in the circulating area. It has a waiting hall for ladies and gents, a reserved lounge and a food court.

The station has seven platforms with shelters for passengers. Wide foot-over bridges and two subways connect all the platforms. All foot-over bridges, subways, escalators, lifts are differently-abled-friendly. is adifferently-abled also get a dedicated ticket counter.

The station also has a dedicated bus-bay to provide bus connectivity to all the important destinations in the City. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has already launched buses on 10 routes, which will totally make 144 trips everyday. The terminal is also in the vicinity of Baiyappanahalli Metro station on the Purple Line. The terminal also has parking space for 250 four wheelers, 900 two wheelers, 50 auto-rickshaws and 20 cabs.

Presently, SWR has shifted three pairs of trains that earlier originated from Banaswadi to Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Baiyappanahalli for now and in phases a total of 30 pairs of trains will be shifted to SVMB, sources said.