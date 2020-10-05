First to file nomination papers

Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi, a resident of Bengaluru, filed the first set of nomination papers for the election to the Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council in Dharwad on Monday.

Mr. Ravi Padasalagi filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate. He submitted them to Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil.

The Karnataka West Graduates Constituency comprises the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada. October 8 is the last date for filing nomination papers. And, scrutiny will be taken up on October 9. Candidates will have time till October 12 for withdrawal of nomination papers. None of the candidates from major political parties have filed their nomination papers yet.