First-time voters are happy

May 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hundreds of first-time voters cast their votes on Wednesday. While a few went by the suggestions of elders in the family to choose the candidate, many took their own decisions after gathering information about the candidates.

Ankita, an engineering student in Bengaluru, had travelled to Abbalagere, near Shivamogga to vote. She said that she had no information about the candidates and just went by her uncle’s suggestion. “I feel happy to be part of the election process. This time I went by my uncle’s suggestion. From now on, I will have my own choice”, she said.

Srilakshmi, studying II PUC in Shivamogga, was all happy after voting for the first time. She said she was well aware of the candidates in the fray in Shivamogga Rural constituency. “I voted for my favourite candidate. I decided whom to vote for, and I believe my choice is good for the constituency and the country”, she said.

Kousthubha Hegde, a student in Shivamogga, cast his vote for the first time at Anandapura in Sagar constituency. He declared that his vote was for development. He did not ask his parents for any suggestions, he added.

Similarly, Anthahkarana, a BE student in Bengaluru, who has already published several books, voted for the first time in Shivamogga city, his native place. Before voting, he discussed with his friends the importance of voting.

“The first question that came to my mind was why I should vote. I discussed it with my friends and arrived at the conclusion that voting was important. Then, we also discussed the different systems — democracy, technocracy, and other systems — prevailing in the globe and finally voted for the candidate of my choice. I thought about what policies would be better for the youth and what measures are necessary to achieving equality, before finalising my candidate”, he said.