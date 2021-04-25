First time after spike, more discharges than new cases

MYSURU

• After nearly a two-week gap, active case tally in Mysuru drops over improved recoveries; 536 cases, four deaths and 637 recoveries on Saturday • 10.3 kl (10,300 litres) of medical oxygen was being consumed in Mysuru as of now but the demand may go up depending on the COVID-19 situation

For the first time since the spike, the number of discharges was more than the number of new cases reported on Saturday, bringing little respite to those treating patients housed in various hospitals across the district.

As against 536 new cases, 637 patients were discharged or recovered on Saturday. Four succumbed to the infection on Saturday, taking the number of dead to 1,144.

The number of active cases dropped from 5,027 to 4,922 for the first time after nearly a two-week gap when cases started to surge. The number of discharges is inching closer to 60,000 with 59,926 recoveries so far. As many as 74 persons died due to COVID-19 related complications in the past 16 days.

Meanwhile, sources here said there was no shortage of medical oxygen in Mysuru as of now with the hospitals managing the situation with the availability.

Ravi P., Nodal Officer told The Hindu that Mysuru city required 13.5 kl (13,500 litres) of medical oxygen and the supplies were around 15.5 kl (15,500 litres) which is more than required. Around 10.3 kl (10,300 litres) of medical oxygen was currently being used by patients.

“About five local companies were making oxygen supplies available to hospitals here with the bulk supplies coming from Bengaluru. However, hospitals equipped with large liquid oxygen tanks like at K.R. Hospital, and District Hospital, avail refills from bulk suppliers,” he said.