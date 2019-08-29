First step towards justice four years after murder, say Kalburgi kin

Four years since his brutal assassination, scholar M.M. Kalburgi’s family members, who ran from pillar to post besides filing an appeal in the Supreme Court over no progress in the investigation, seem to have some satisfaction at last, with the case been cracked and a charge sheet filed.

“We now know who killed him and there is a charge sheet. The long battle in the courts has just begun. It’s one thing to say these are the killers and another to prove it in the court. But, we are happy that the probe has been conclusive,” said Srivijaya, Kalburgi’s son. Friday marks the scholar’s fourth death anniversary.

It was Kalburgi’s wife Uma Kalburgi, a key eye-witness in the case, who identified the killer, thus playing a major role in cracking the case. Ganesh Miskin, 29, a resident of Hubballi, who was first arrested for being part of the hit team that killed journalist Gauri Lankesh, allegedly shot at Kalburgi killing him on the fateful morning of August 30, 2015. “Even after three years, Ms. Kalburgi recognised the killer as soon as she saw him and broke down as the trauma of the day came rushing back,” a senior officer recounted.

But, this did not come easy. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe, though in the right direction, headed nowhere concrete for over three years. A forensic ballistic match of bullet cartridges found by the CID at the murder scenes of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and Kalburgi, for the first time linked the three murders with a common weapon. But the agency failed to make any arrests, prompting the family to approach the Supreme Court seeking speedy probe.

“We were frustrated over the lack of progress in the probe and even lost hope sometimes. Approaching the Supreme Court was the last-ditch effort, which paid off, now in hindsight,” Mr. Srivijaya said.

In a court-monitored probe, the Special investigation Team (SIT), that successfully probed the Gauri Lankesh case, filed a charge sheet in the case on August 17. On Thursday, M.N. Anucheth, chief investigation officer of the SIT, filed a status report to the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court, informing that the case had been cracked and a charge sheet filed.

“What remains is the search for the murder weapon, which if recovered will be a crucial piece of evidence in the four murder cases from Narendra Dabholkar to Gauri Lankesh. The weapon is said to have been dismantled and disposed off in Vasai Creek near Mumbai in July 2018. Efforts are on to search the bed of the river to recover the weapon. We hope we are lucky,” said a senior SIT official.

Kalburgi’s murder and the silence of the Sahitya Akademi and the government sparked a nationwide campaign in 2015 where several writers and artists returned their awards in protest. Linguist G.N. Devy, who shifted to Dharwad to fight for the slain scholar, said that while they were glad at the probe being concluded, the society needs to be vigilant through the trial. “Killing journalists and writers for their dissenting voices is a big threat to democracy. We must ensure that the martyrdom of Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh do not go wasted and will only strengthen democracy,” he said.

A memorial, finally

Girish Pattanashetti

Hubballi

Four years after the murder of scholar M.M. Kalburgi, a memorial has been erected at his burial site in Karnatak University campus. The delay was mainly due to restrictions over permanent structures in the campus.

The restrictions were relaxed considering this a special case two months ago. Kalburgi was an alumnus and professor at the university, where he spent most of his life.

Work on the 10x10 feet memorial with his quotes engraved on the walls has been completed. Family members and close aides of the scholar will perform a puja at the memorial on Friday, which marks his fourth death anniversary.