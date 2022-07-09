First State conference of Commerce and Industry to be held on July 16, 17 in Hubballi

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

FKCCI President I.S. Prasad, KCCI President Vinay Javali and other office bearers released the brochure of first State level conference of district chambers of Commerce and Industry in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Nearly 600 delegates from across Karnataka would be participating in the two-day State Level Conference of District Chambers of Commerce and Industry to be held in Hubballi on July 16 and 17.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) are jointly hosting the first State level conference, which is aimed at bringing all chambers of Commerce and Industry on one platform and deliberate on various issues related to industry and commerce.

Addressing a joint press conference in Hubballi on Saturday, President of FKCCI I.S. Prasad and President of KCCI Vinay Javali and other office bearers said that a new beginning had been made in the interest of industry, trade and commerce in the State.

They said that during the State level conference, various sessions including those on industrial policy and government initiatives; investment opportunities in Karnataka including new scope for investments in agriculture, processing, food, renewable energy sectors; e-commerce advantages, accreditation and others would be held.

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will be guests of honour and Head, Public policy (E-Commerce), Amazon Udai Mehta will be special invitee for the inaugural session.

After 90 years, both the chambers have come together to organise the conference and it has been planned in line with the CM’s dream of making Karnataka 1.5 Trillion dollar economy, Mr. Vinay Javali said.

Mr. Prasad said that at present 33% of the farm yield was getting wasted due to lack of processing and storage and the conference would deliberated on increasing the farm sector’s contribution to nation’s GDP, which was just 3.56% at present.

Chairman of the Conference Committee and past president of KCCI Ramesh Patil said that the conference was also aimed at taking forward the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative of the state government. Joint Chairman of the Conference Committee Sugnan S. Hiremath, FKCCI Vice President Rameshchandra Lahoti, KCCI office bearers S.P. Saunshimath, B.S. Satish, Praveen Agadi, Shankar Koliwad and others were present.