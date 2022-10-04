First round of CET counselling to be held from October 7

The first round of counselling for rank-holders of the Common Entrance Test (CET) will be held from Friday.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the tentative schedule for verification of documents, downloading of verification slip, entry of option, mock allotment and real seat allotment for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc.,) courses for the academic year of 2022-23.

The KEA had announced the revised CET rank list as per the High Court’s decision on Saturday. As many as 24,074 students who had passed II PU in 2021 had written CET in 2022. As per the court’s direction, 6% marks scored by these students in II PU have been deducted in the first step. In the next step, 50% of the marks obtained in PU and 50% of the marks secured in CET was considered while preparing the revised list.

The KEA had also included 2,281 spot ranks for CBSE and ICSE freshers and 414 students who passed II PU supplementary exams in the revised rank list.

The following is the counselling process schedule: Document verification will be held from October 7 to 8 at the KEA, head office, Bengaluru; downloading of verification slip from KEA website is from October 7 to 10; display of seat matrix and fee structure on the KEA website is on October 7 at 2 p.m.; option entry by eligible candidates is from October 7 to 11; publication of mock allotment result is on October 13, after 2 p.m.; provision to change options, if any by candidates is from October 13 to 15; publication of real seat allotment result is on October 17, after 2 p.m.; exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seat in the first round is from October 18 to 20; payment of fees and downloading admission order (Only by choice-1 candidates) is from October 19 to 21; last date for reporting to the colleges by choice-1 candidates on October 22, before 5.30 p.m.