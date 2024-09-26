First round of cannon firing drill for jumbos goes smoothly

With only a few days left for the Dasara festivities to commence, the Forest Department on Thursday conducted the exercise of familiarising the Dasara elephants with the loud sound of cannon firing. The drill was held at the parking lot of Dasara Exhibition here where all 14 elephants led by Abhimanyu and the horses of the mounted police force took part.

The elephants had been chained to prevent them from running amok hearing the booming sound of the cannon firing. On the occasion of Vijayadashami, a 21-gun salute is extended as a mark of respect when the Jamboo Savari is flagged off from the palace premises. The exercise is to acquaint the elephants to the sound and another two rounds of cannot firing drills will be conducted in the coming days.

The first round of cannon firing drill passed off smoothly. Most elephants did not panic barring two elephants – Hiranya and Rohit which somewhat displayed anxiousness hearing the sound and a few horses also appeared distressed to the sound. In three rounds, 21 shots from seven cannons were fired.

This year, fire safety jackets have been provided to the CAR staff handling the cannons as a precautionary measure.