‘First results will be known by 3 p.m.’

The earliest result of the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka will be known by 3 p.m. on May 23 and the Election Commission hopes that the final figure will emerge by 6 p.m. However, it can delay further if there are technical glitches or discrepancies.

Briefing presspersons on Monday on the arrangements made for counting of votes, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the earliest result will be delayed by three hours owing to the counting of VVPAT slips from five booths of every Assembly constituency.

“We have made all arrangements to complete the counting process of all 28 seats before 7 p.m.,” he said.

Amid allegations about possible EVM manipulations, the CEO said EVMs in Karnataka are well-guarded and safe. “There are no such allegations. EVMs are guarded with multi-layer protection. In the core layer,we have the central para military forces. Three sections of CPF are available in places where EVMs are stored and then the outer cordon is protected by the district police,” he said.

Stating that candidates had been allowed to put their watch and ward too, he said their volunteers have been visiting the place and verifying to know what has been going on.