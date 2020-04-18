First positive case in Belagavi district cured

The first person to test positive in the district been cured, district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Belagavi on Saturday.

The second test of Patient number 126 has proved negative. It means that he is free from the virus, Mr. Shettar told journalists after a meeting with officers.

“Of the 42 persons found positive in the district, he is the first to be cured. I thank all the doctors, paramedical staff, health workers and other related persons who worked towards his treatment,” the Minister said.

Two of the major clusters, Hirebagewadi and Kudchi, have recorded 16 positive cases till now. They are all under quarantine in the designated hospital and responding to treatment.

The ICMR had approved testing of samples in the ICMR – NITM lab in Belagavi. Testing would begin from Wednesday. Apart from this, the district would get 3,000 rapid testing kits.

Mr. Shettar said that some persons who were opposing tracing and testing, initially, were now cooperating with the district administration. “That has made our task easy. We had earlier thought of using legal force if they did not cooperate,” he added.