First phase of Yettinahole project will be done by March 2021: Jarkiholi

The first phase of the ambitious Yettinahole drinking water project, which entails drawing water from the west-flowing river in the Western Ghats and supplying it to several parched districts, will be completed by March 2021, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Monday.

The project, which was scheduled to be completed in 2020, has been mired in controversy, over environmental issues earlier and land acquisition issues now. “The first phase should be completed by March 2021 and water should be drawn during the next monsoon season,” the Minister told officials of Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd., which is implementing the project, during a review meeting.

A note from the Minister’s office said that t present, five civil work packages and two electrical packages were being implemented. On the issue of acquiring land from farmers for the project, he said farmers should be convinced and compensation given to them. “Land has not been acquired for the project in several areas,” he admitted. Mr. Jarkiholi also directed officials to complete work related to power supply, which in turn is used to pump water.