First phase of ISKCON temple to be completed by Nov. 23

December 31, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The first phase of the huge temple complex being built by ISKCON at Rayapur in Hubballi is likely to be completed by November 2023.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, president of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that the temple complex being built at an estimated cost of ₹55 crore was being taken up in three phases.

“In the first phase, the main temple structure will come up along with the ‘Anna Dana’ (mass feeding) hall. In the second phase, Venkateshwara Balaji Temple will be built, and in the third phase, a guesthouse with 100 rooms for devotees and other amenities will be built. Once completed, it will be a bigger temple complex than the ISKCON Temple at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru,” he said.

To a query, he said that so far ISKCON had spent ₹9 crores and generous contributions were coming in from different quarters. Philanthropists like V.S.V. Prasad, Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies, Satish Shetty and Srinivas Ekbote had made commitments to contribute close to ₹1 crore, he said.

Rajiv Lochana Dasa said that a ‘Bhagavad Gita Expo’ measuring about 15,000 sq.ft. would also be part of the temple complex.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi

He said that day-long programmes and rituals would be held at ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad temple on January 2 as part of ‘Vaikuntha Ekadashi’ celebrations. And for the benefit of the devotees, the temple would be open throughout the day.

Around 25,000 people were expected to participate in various ‘sevas’ including ‘Laksharchana Seva’, ‘Venkateshwara Homa’ and others. There would also be cultural programmes and mass feeding, he said. The vice president of ISKCON Raghottam Dasa was present.