First phase compensation will be released to farmers soon: Krishna Byre Gowda

January 16, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Yadgir

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the first phase of the compensation amount of ₹2,000 to each beneficiary will be reached shortly, as it was delayed by two months to correct irregularities. He was speaking to mediapersons in Raichur before attending the review meeting of the Revenue Department on Tuesday.

“There were certain irregularities in distributing the compensation amount to farmers during the previous government. We have made everything right, and therefore, it took two months. Now, the first phase of the compensation amount of ₹800-900 crore for 20 lakh beneficiaries will be released soon,” he said.

Referring to the Delhi visit, the Revenue Minister said that the proposal for the compensation of ₹18,172 crore was submitted to the Centre. The Centre was to review the compensation as per the NDRF norm and requested to revise it.

The vacant posts, including those of village accountants and surveyors, will be filled shortly, as the proposal has to come before the Cabinet for discussion. There is a plan to fill 1,500 village accountants and 357 surveyors as training for 750 licensed surveyors has been given, he said.

The Revenue Department will address drought-related problems as the officials were told to get prepared. Land records in 31 districts are getting digitalized in the next six months. The farmers and the public will get their land or property documents immediately, as there are many complaints from the public about the delay in getting them on time.

He also said that action will be taken to conduct land surveys expeditiously.