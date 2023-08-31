First passenger flight lands in Shivamogga

August 31, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Sogane (Shivamogga)

The first passenger flight to Shivamogga landed in Kuvempu airport around 10.45 a.m. on August 31. The airport’s management greeted the aircraft, which arrived from Bengaluru, with a water salute. This flight marked the commencement of operations six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport.

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators of Shivamogga, various Congress and BJP office-bearers, were among the passengers on board the maiden flight.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the airport had been a dream of the people of Shivamogga. It had been fulfilled as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took special interest in the project. He praised his son, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, for his efforts in completing the work and launching flight operations.

“I am hopeful that the number of flights operating from the airport will increase soon, and it will be developed into an international airport in a few years. With this, I wish to tell the public of Shivamogga that we have fulfilled all your wishes,” he said.

M.B. Patil said that his department would maintain the airport. Earlier, maintenance was delegated to Airports Authority of India (AAI). “We have decided to manage the airport in Shivamogga, along with the upcoming airports in Vijayapura, Ballari and Raichur. We have a fresh approach to airport maintenance,” he said.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa lauded the efforts of Mr. Yediyurappa in bringing the project for Shivamogga. He promised to bring in investment to the district and increase the number of flights operating from the airport.

Mr. Yediyurappa felicitated M.B. Krishnappa and Govindaraj who represented the farmers of Sogane and other villages who parted with their land for the project.

Passengers on the first flight to Shivamogga

Besides elected representatives, many people from Mumbai and Bengaluru were on board the first flight.

One of them was Channe Gowda, a builder in Mumbai. He travelled by the inaugural flight with his wife Bhagya, children Ravi and Rajavardhana.

“I used to visit Bhadravati, my native place, once in two months. My travel took about 12 hours. This time, I travelled from Mumbai to my place within four hours,” he said. The family landed in Bengaluru airport at 9 a.m. and boarded the inaugural flight to Shivamogga.

Paramesh N., also a native of Bhadravati, booked his ticket shortly after the flight to Shivamogga was announced. “I work for a private company in Bengaluru. I am happy to see an airport in my native place,” he said.

Office-bearers of Shivamogga Chamber of Commerce and Industries, including its president N. Gopinath, travelled by the flight.

Protest by farmers who gave land for airport

Villagers, who gave up their land for the airport, staged a protest as Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra had decided to felicitate only two farmers. They claimed that two BJP supporters had been chosen for the felicitation. They demanded that all farmers, who had parted with their land, be honoured.

Mr. Raghavenda, MP, said that farmers do not belong to any political party. “They are all farmers. We are symbolically felicitating two farmers. We appreciate every farmer’s contribution,” he said.

