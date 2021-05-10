Karnataka

First oxygen express train to Karnataka leaves Jamshedpur

The first oxygen express to Karnataka left from Jamshedpur early on May 10.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first oxygen express train to Karnataka has left from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The train, carrying 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen, will reach the Container Corporation India in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Chief PRO of South Western Railway (SWR) Aneesh Hegde told The Hindu that the first express train is carrying six cryogenic containers, each loaded with 20 tonnes of liquid oxygen. The train left at 3.30 a.m. on May 10 from Jamshedpur.

“Based the request from the State government, the Railways is running the oxygen express train. The distance between originating station and the city is approximately around 1860 kms. A green corridor has already been created for the train. The train will reach Whitefield on Tuesday,” the official said.

To facilitate movement of tankers, the SWR had built a ramp in Whitefield. If required, the officials will also use facilities at Doddaballapur for transportation of oxygen tankers in future.

In the first week of May, Chief Secretary of the State P. Ravi Kumar had written a letter to the Railway Board requesting operations of oxygen express to mitigate shortage of liquid oxygen in the State.

