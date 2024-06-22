GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First of its kind ‘Product Santhe’ at UAS attracts 15,000 visitors 

Published - June 22, 2024 06:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy during the ‘Product Santhe’ organised by The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore at GKVK campus on June 22.

Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy during the ‘Product Santhe’ organised by The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore at GKVK campus on June 22. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a first of its kind programme, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bangalore, had organised ‘Product Santhe’ to showcase the various products developed by the university in its GKVK campus, on June 22. 

The event, which was mainly aimed at creating awareness among the public, especially farmers, about the activities of UAS, also promoted several Self-Help Groups.  

From agricultural products like seeds, aromatic and medicinal plants, bio-pesticides, bio-fertilizers, agricultural implements, vermicompost to food items like organic jaggery, honey, value added products of silkworm cocoons and banana plants, Rajmudi rice, organic ragi, jackfruit and its products were sold during the Santhe, which was inaugurated by N. Chaluvarayaswamy, Minister of Agriculture and Pro-chancellor, UAS, Bangalore 

Products like coconut oil, handmade scented soaps and face creams, value added products of millets, nutritional laddu, bakery products, ready to cook powders and mixtures and pickles were also popular among the visitors. 

“UAS, Bangalore is the premier agricultural university of the state and has developed 485 technologies and 328 varieties in its long span of six decades. All these varieties are still popular among the farmers of the country and have played a crucial role in increasing the overall agricultural production of the state,” said S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor, UAS, Bangalore. He also said that more than 400 quintals of sunflower seeds had been exported to African countries, especially Uganda, through the East African Seed Company Limited. 

More than 15,000 people participated in the Santhe which was organised for half a day. While urging farmers to make the best use of ‘Products Santhe’, Mr. Suresha said that based on the feedback of visitors, more such events would be organised in the upcoming months to popularise the products of UAS.  

bengaluru / Agriculture / agriculture / Bangalore

