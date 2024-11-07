First meeting of ‘scam-hit’ MUDA after a gap of nearly 10 months

Amidst the ongoing investigation by agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Lokayukta Police, and the probe by the Judicial Commission, into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme, the crucial meeting of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) was held here on Thursday. All eyes were on the meeting in view of the developments over the recent months that attracted the State and national attention.

The MUDA meeting was held after a gap of nearly ten months. The last meeting was in January this year.

This was the first meeting after the MUDA was hit by the alleged scam, which has also attracted the attention of the national media due to the nature of the alleged illegality with the Opposition alleging that the alleged scam runs into several crores of rupees.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who has been appointed the administrator of MUDA following the resignation of K. Mari Gowda as the MUDA Chairman, presided over his first meeting as the administrator. MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda, Tanveer Sait, K. Harish Gowda, Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, JD(S) MLC Vivekananda, C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and others attended.

Before presiding over the meeting, Mr. Reddy told reporters that there is no “special agenda” for the meeting convened on Thursday. “It is a routine meeting that has been convened to address certain issues concerning the public. Only general subjects have been listed for discussion,” he added.

When asked whether the issue of illegal site allotments under 50:50 scheme is on the meeting’s agenda, the Deputy Commissioner said, “There is no special agenda for the meeting. There were certain issues that needed discussions to deal with the problems faced by the common people due to no meetings for a long time.”

Coming out after attending the meeting, Mr. Deve Gowda told reporters that the meeting discussed the site allotments done under the 50:50 scheme and most of the members are of the view that the allotments should be cancelled. “After cancelling the sites, the MUDA can examine the allotments and reallot the sites later if they were genuine. But all these issues will be discussed again based on the report of the inquiry commission,” he told reporters.

Earlier, BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa said he would urge all the MUDA members to support his demand for the cancellation of the allotment of all sites done under the 50:50 ratio from 2020 to 2024.

“I have been told that the meeting has been convened to discuss the problems faced by the public over lack of meetings. However, in the wake of the alleged MUDA scam, I will appeal to the members at the meeting for a decision on the cancellation of the sites at the MUDA end with a consensus among all the members and send the report to the government for its approval,” the MLA told reporters.

