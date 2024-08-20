First meeting of KHIR City project advisory board held

The State government’s ambitious Knowledge, Healthcare, Innovation and Research (KHIR) City project is inching towards reality with the first meeting of its advisory board being held on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil presided over the meeting that saw virtual participation from several prominent advisory board members, including chairman of Narayana Health Devi Shetty, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Infosys board member Mohandas Pai, and renowned cardiologist Vivek Jawali.

During the meeting, the board members were presented a detailed demonstration of the KHIR City project, prepared by the Bhumiputra Institute. The session also included discussions during which members shared their suggestions for the project’s development, according to an official release by the Minister’s office.

The board members hailed the concept of the KHIR City, which is planned to be established between Doddaballapur and Dobbespet, as an innovative and essential initiative for the sustainable growth of Bengaluru, according to the release.

Mr. Patil, speaking at the meeting, stated that the KHIR City would be developed on 2,000 acres of land, with the first phase covering 500 acres set to be launched soon by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He emphasised the importance of the advisory board members’ cooperation and participation for the project’s success. “This is an unconventional project that will elevate Bengaluru’s economy to new heights. The suggestions provided by the advisory board members will be taken seriously,” he said.

Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna also attended the meeting.