First-level checking of EVMs completed in Ballari

February 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Gearing up its preparation for the imminent Assembly elections, the Ballari district administration has completed the first-level checking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In a media note released on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner and district election officer Pavan Kumar Malapati said that the process of checking of 2,445 ballot units, 1,716 control units and 1,857 VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trail) were thoroughly checked by 17 experts appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the presence of the representatives of different political parties between January 18 and 28.

“As all political parties are making preparations for the general elections 2023 in the State, the Election Commission of India is also making its preparations. We have 1,191 polling stations spread in five Assembly constituencies in the district – Ballari City, Ballari Rural, Kampli, Sandur and Siruguppa. Hyderabad-based ECIL (Electronic Corporation of India Limited) company has manufactured the EVMs supplied to Ballari district. The speciality of new EVMs is that each machine can accept up to 384 names of the contestants. The technology in VVPATs is also upgraded to make them faster,” Mr. Malapati said in the statement.

The officer added that four of the 2,441 ballot units, one of the 1,712 control unit, and two of the 1,855 VVPATs would be returned to ECIL as they developed technical snags during the FLC.

