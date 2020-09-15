First Kisan Rail from State on September 19

15 September 2020 20:56 IST

The train will run between Bengaluru and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi

The first ‘Kisan Rail’ from the State will be operated between KSR Bengaluru and H. Nizamuddin in Delhi on September 19. The train will run via Mysuru, Hubballi and Pune, covering a distance of 2,751 km.

South Western Railway (SWR) officials say the service will help farmers transport agricultural products at a cheaper rate.

A release from the SWR states that between September 19 and October 17, train number 00625 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 4.45 p.m. on Saturdays and reach Nizamuddin at 11.45 p.m. on Mondays. On the return journey, train number 00626 will leave Nizamuddin at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and reach Bengaluru at 1.45 a.m. on Fridays.

“This train will help in setting up logistics for optimum supply chains, which will tremendously benefit farmers. South Western Railway has contacted the State's Horticulture Department and informed them about the launch of the new Kisan train service. We are coordinating with them on the movement of perishable commodities. APMCs on the route in Karnataka have been asked to avail this service,” said E. Vijaya, Chief PRO, SWR, adding that that the first Kisan train from southern India was operated last week from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi.

Introduction of Kisan Rail services was announced in the 2020-21 budget. The Kisan train from Karnataka will have stoppages at Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere, Davangere, Hubballi, Londa, Belagavi, Miraj, Pune, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra Cantonment and Mathura in both directions. The train will have 10 high-capacity parcel vans and two luggage-cum-generator cars.

The release further states that passengers will not be allowed to travel in this train.