First JD(S) candidate list for Assembly polls on 2023 Sankranti day: HDK

The Janata Dal (S) will release the first list of party candidates to contest in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections on 2023 Sankranti day, said former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday.

“We have given a 30-point agenda to probable candidates. As per the agenda, they have to show their work in the constituencies within months. If they successfully implement the agenda, those candidates will be given ticket,” he said after the second day of the four-day workshop organised by the JD(S) for party legislators, former legislators, and defeated candidates in the 2018 elections.

He said the party’s agenda has to be implemented at the gram panchayat level and a special team would be set up to monitor the implementation. “In case the probable candidate fails to implement the agenda, the party will not hesitate to change the candidate.”

Saying that the BJP government was not committed to the State’s irrigation interests, including Mekedatu, the former Chief Minister said the JD(S) would take up irrigation issues in a big way. “We will fight the Centre too. The JD(S) is committed to the State’s interests in language, land and water issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party unveiled the “Pancharatna” projects ahead of the elections, promising housing, quality education, health, modern agriculture practises, and skill development for youth and empowerment of women.

The JD(S) is holding the four-day workshop with the aim of securing 123 seats in the 2023 elections.