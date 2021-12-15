First family of politics: JD(S) has a presence in every house in Karnataka, India

The family has been into politics since 1961

Suraj Revanna's victory in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council has set a new record in electoral politics. Now, the first family of the JD(S) has a presence in all four Houses of the legislature.

Suraj Revanna's grandfather and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda is member of the Rajya Sabha. His younger brother Prajwal Revanna, an engineering graduate, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019, to represent Hassan. His father H.D. Revanna is a former minister representing Holenarsipur constituency in the State Assembly.

Besides these four, two more members from the family – H.D. Kumaraswamy and Anita Kumaraswamy – are members of the State Assembly. Though Mr. Deve Gowda’s family has been into politics since 1961, for the first time one of its members has been elected to the Legislative Council.

Suraj Revanna has a post-graduate degree in medicine. He securing 2,281 votes of the total 3,478 votes polled.