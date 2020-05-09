First-ever record of Indian gray wolf in Chamarajanagar district

A group of conservationists studying and camera-trapping leopards in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary have stumbled across Indian gray wolf (Canis lumpus pallipes) in what is reckoned to be its first-ever documentation in Chamarajanagar district.

Previous studies in the district undertaken in Cauvery and MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuaries, BRT Tiger Reserve, and Bandipur Tiger Reserve had not documented the Indian gray wolf.

What is significant is that this documentation also indicates the presence of all the four large canid species found in southern India (dhole, Indian wolf, jackal, and Bengal fox) in Chamarajanagar district.

The presence of the Indian gray wolf was documented by Sanjay Gubbi of Nature Conservation Foundation and his team while camera-trapping for studying leopards. The study team consists of Sandesh Appu Naik, M.N. Girish, Gnanendra, H.C. Poornesha and others.

Mr. Gubbi said in a release that the wolf was camera-trapped in Kothanur Range of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the early morning of April 7, 2020. “This is possibly the first-ever photographic evidence of wolf presence in Chamarajanagar district. This record also documents the southernmost limit of wolf presence in Karnataka’’, he added.

In Karnataka, the wolf is found in isolated pockets in the drier areas including Haveri, Koppal, Tumakuru, Raichur, Ballari, and other districts, according to Mr. Gubbi.

A highly endangered and threatened species, the Indian gray wolf mostly survives in grasslands, scrub forests, and rarely in dry deciduous forests.

“Though the species is distributed widely it is threatened largely due to habitat loss and retaliatory killing. Indian wolf numbers are suspected to be lesser than that of tigers. They are protected under Schedule - I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972’’, said Mr. Gubbi.

He said this study on leopards has yielded very valuable information about other species. Incidentally, the study had also documented for the first time in Karnataka the presence of honey badger (in 2014).

In 2015 the study also recorded a new population of chinkara in Tumakuru district which was later notified as Bukkapatna Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary. In 2018 this study documented the easternmost limit of brown mongoose in BRT Tiger Reserve. In Karnataka, brown mongoose was never recorded outside Virajpet taluk before this study by Mr. Sanjay Gubbi documented it in BRT Tiger Reserve, the release added.