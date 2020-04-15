Karnataka

First COVID death in Belagavi district

Tests have proved that a 80-year-old woman who had died following a heart attack two days ago, had contracted the coronavirus. She has been named patient number 279. She was a resident of Hirebagewadi village.

She had got it from her 20-year-old grandson who had tested COVID-19 positive two weeks ago. Officers had sent her samples for testing after she died on Monday.

This pushes up the positive cases in the district to 19 and the number of cases in the State to 279, said the evening bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

