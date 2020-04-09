First COVID-19 positive patient in Gadag dies

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Gadag, an eighty-year-old woman, passed away at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M.G. Hiremath in a release said that the woman (P-166) died due to cardiac arrest at 0.55 a.m. on Thursday. The woman was admitted to GIMS on April 4 with serious respiratory problems and had tested positive for SARS COV-2 on April 6.

Mr. Hiremath has said that the funeral of the woman would be held as per the COVID-19 Disaster Management advisory.

The elderly woman with no history of travel outside and yet contracted the disease. She was staying with her sister at Rangiwad in Gadag and had taken part in a family function at S.M. Krishna Nagar recently.

After she tested positive all the persons who had come into contact with her including her family members and seven persons from Goa who had taken part in the function were tested for the infection.

Mr. M.G. Hiremath told The Hindu that initially they had sent the throat swabs of 35 primary contacts and seven medical staff who were attending the patient to Bengaluru. “All the samples have tested negative for the infection. Yesterday we were able to trace eleven other primary contacts who had participated in the family function including two others from Goa. Their throat swabs have been taken and sent to Bengaluru for testing,” he said.