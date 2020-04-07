First COVID-19 positive case from Mysuru recovers, discharged from hospital

The first COVID-19 positive case reported from Mysuru was on Tuesday discharged from the hospital upon his recovery from the contagion.

The city is now left with 34 active cases. This is the first recovery and discharge of a COVID-19 patient from Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said the case, is patient number 20, had been cured and discharged as per the hospital protocol.

Kodagu

In Kodagu, the lone COVID-19 patient is expected to be discharged on Tuesday evening. All formalities are being completed for the purpose.

Kodagu DHO Mohan said the patient had recovered from the infection. With the primary contacts of this lone positive case also testing negative for the contagion and completing the mandatory isolation period, they too would be discharged soon.

After the discharge, Kodagu will have no active and suspected cases as well, Dr. Mohan added.

However, upon discharge, they were supposed to be at home for 14 days as a precaution.

In Mysuru, the number of persons who had been observed till date was 3,057. As many as 1,533 persons had completed two weeks of isolation and about 1,490 had been placed in home quarantine. So far, 287 samples had been tested at the VRDL at K.R. Hospital and 174 samples had been found negative. One sample had been rejected and results in three samples were pending. Samples in four cases had been repeated for tests and the results of 70 samples were awaited, according to the Health Department.