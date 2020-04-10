First COVID-19 patient of pharma company discharged

The first COVID-19 patient linked to the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud was on Friday discharged from the hospital here following his recovery.
The employee of Jubilant Generics Limited, who tested positive for the disease on March 26, was discharged as per the recommended protocols in COVID-19 cases. The patient (p-52) recovered in a span of two weeks.
“He is the second patient to be discharged in Mysuru. I would like to thank the doctors, paramedics and supporting staff of the COVID-19 hospital who ensured his recovery,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.
