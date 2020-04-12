Karnataka

First COVID-19 patient from Udupi district recovers

He will be under home quarantine for next two weeks: DHO

The first COVID-19 patient of Udupi district was discharged from the designated hospital here on Saturday. He has been advised strict home quarantine for 14 days.

Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO), said here on Saturday that the patient was discharged at 9.10 p.m. and had been told that he should be in strict home quarantine for the next two weeks.

This patient is a 34-year-old man who had come from Dubai to Manipal on March 18, 2020. He was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms to the District Government Hospital on March 23. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25 and had since been under treatment.

After treatment, he had tested negative for COVID-19 and had hence been discharged. The staff of Health Department would be visiting him regularly during his home quarantine, Mr. Sooda said.

