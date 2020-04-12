First COVID-19 patient from Udupi district recovers

The first COVID-19 patient of Udupi district was discharged from the designated hospital here on Saturday. He has been advised strict home quarantine for 14 days.
Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO), said here on Saturday that the patient was discharged at 9.10 p.m. and had been told that he should be in strict home quarantine for the next two weeks.
This patient is a 34-year-old man who had come from Dubai to Manipal on March 18, 2020. He was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms to the District Government Hospital on March 23. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25 and had since been under treatment.
After treatment, he had tested negative for COVID-19 and had hence been discharged. The staff of Health Department would be visiting him regularly during his home quarantine, Mr. Sooda said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.