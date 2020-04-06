First COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital in DK

The first personwho had tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada was discharged from the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Monday.

The youth (aged 22), a native of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, had arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai on March 19. After he showed symptoms during the screening at the airport he had directly been shifted from the airport to the hospital on the same day. He tested positive on March 22.

He was sent to Bhatkal in the forenoon and will be kept separately in his home for some more days, doctors said.

The youth, who became emotional while leaving the hospital, thanked the doctors and nurses for taking care of him. He stood with the doctors for sometime.

He said that the hospital staff and doctors looked after him very well. He did not face any problem during admission. He said that patients should not lose hope and confidence.

The youth, who was into branded watch business in Dubai since past nine years, said that he cannot say how he came into contact with the virus. He was unhappy that some of the social media posts were infusing fear psychosis among people.

Hailing the nationwide lockdown he said that all people should cooperate with the government in preventing the spread of the disease. Since he had directly been taken to the hospital from the airport the chances of spreading it to more persons were avoided. He appealed to the people to stay indoors and maintain social distance.