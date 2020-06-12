First COVID-19 death in Hassan district

A 60-year-old man, native of Belur taluk, with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died at hospital here on Friday afternoon. He tested positive to COVID-19 infection. This is the first death of a COVID patient reported in the district.

The person was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night with a respiratory problem. The staff had taken his throat swab for tests and the results arrived on Friday morning. However, he breathed his last around 1.15 pm. Deputy Commissioner R. Girish told reporters that the person had suffered a stroke six months ago and he had uncontrolled diabetes. He visited a primary health centre at Salagame in Hassan taluk on June 10 as he had a breathing problem. The same night, he developed complications and his family members took him to a private hospital. “The doctors at the private hospital referred him to the COVID hospital. His sample was taken on Thursday and he was under treatment at the ICU”, he said.

Other cases

Besides him, eight more people have tested positive in the district on the day. Among them six are from Belur taluk. All of them had a history of visiting Mumbai. They were all in quarantine centres. Two more people, the primary contacts of the patient in Arkalgud taluk who had travelled from Mumbai, tested positive.