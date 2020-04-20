First COVID-19 death in coastal dists.

Coastal Karnataka reported its first COVID-19 death on Sunday. A 50-year-old woman from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district who was down with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died at the Government Wenlock Hospital here.

After being diagnosed of SARI, the woman was admitted to the Wenlock Hospital on April 18. She was being treated in the ICU in the hospital. Her throat swab test confirmed the disease later in the day after her death at 9.15 a.m.

Her last rites will be performed as per protocol, a release from Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said.

In a tweet, Mangaluru City North MLA and co-ordinator for COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada Bharat Shetty said: “It is sad news for Dakshina Kannada. First COVID-19 positive death reported in the district.”

The woman’s father and her son have been quarantined. Bantwal Market and other adjoining areas have been declared as Containment Zone and these areas have been completely sealed.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman from Uppinangady tested positive on Sunday. She is the wife of a 39-year-old Uppinagandy resident who has a travel history of visiting Delhi and who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17. The couple are under treatment in the Government Wenlock Hospital.