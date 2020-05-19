First COVID-19 case in Koppal

Koppal Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar

Koppal district that remained unaffected by COVID-19 pandemic reported its first positive case for the disease on Monday. As per a media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the information provided by Koppal Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar, three people, a 24-year-old man (P-1173), a 20-year-old woman (P-1174) and a 25-year-old man (P-1175), tested positive for COVID-19. All the three patients have a history of travelling to different COVID-19-affected States: P-1173 returned from Mumbai in Maharashtra to Kushtagi on May 14, P-1174 from Raigad in Maharashtra to Koppal on May 12 and P-1175 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu on May 13. The administration has launched contact tracing just as the new cases were reported.

