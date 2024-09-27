ADVERTISEMENT

First convocation of St. Joseph’s University held

Published - September 27, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Students, teachers, and parents at the first convocation of St. Joseph’s University, in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister, at the first convocation of St. Joseph’s University, in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

The first annual convocation of St. Joseph’s University was held on Friday, wherein 23 gold medals and 23 silver medals were given away, while a total of 693 students were conferred with degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his convocational address, Thimmappa Hegde, Director and Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Narayana Institute of Neurosciences, said with emerging technologies, there is a need to produce skilled graduates. “The world is rapidly developing in terms of industry and technology. Therefore, we need to be industry ready now,” he said.

He said, “A university education prepares you for a difficult world. But, don’t break down. If you do break down, discover how you can break through every breakdown.”

The gathering at the first convocation of St. Joseph’s University, in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, said, “The State government has launched four new apprenticeship programmes to make commerce graduates more employable like, B.Com in Logistics, B.Com in E-Commerce, B.Com in Retail and BCom in BFSI (Banking, Financing, Service, Insurance). The highest number of students (1,400) have enrolled in this programme in about 45 colleges across the state.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fr. Dionysius Vaz, Chancellor of St. Joseph’s University, Victor Lobo, Vice Chancellor of the University, and others were present.

The gathering at the first convocation of St. Joseph’s University, in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US