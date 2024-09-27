First convocation of St. Joseph’s University held

The first annual convocation of St. Joseph’s University was held on Friday, wherein 23 gold medals and 23 silver medals were given away, while a total of 693 students were conferred with degrees.

In his convocational address, Thimmappa Hegde, Director and Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Narayana Institute of Neurosciences, said with emerging technologies, there is a need to produce skilled graduates. “The world is rapidly developing in terms of industry and technology. Therefore, we need to be industry ready now,” he said.

He said, “A university education prepares you for a difficult world. But, don’t break down. If you do break down, discover how you can break through every breakdown.”

M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, said, “The State government has launched four new apprenticeship programmes to make commerce graduates more employable like, B.Com in Logistics, B.Com in E-Commerce, B.Com in Retail and BCom in BFSI (Banking, Financing, Service, Insurance). The highest number of students (1,400) have enrolled in this programme in about 45 colleges across the state.”

Fr. Dionysius Vaz, Chancellor of St. Joseph’s University, Victor Lobo, Vice Chancellor of the University, and others were present.