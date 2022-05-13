First convocation of CIMS on Saturday

The first convocation of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, founded in 2016, will be held on Saturday and 138 of the 146 students who took admission, will receive their degrees.

This was announced by G.M. Sanjeev, Dean and Director, CIMS, on Friday.

The convocation ceremony – Utsava 2016 – will celebrate the graduation of the 1 st batch of MBBS students from the institute. M.K. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, RGUHS will be the chief guest and Padmashree awardees B.N.Gangadhar from Delhi and Sudharshan from BR Hills, will be the chief guests.

Stating that it was a matter of pride for the autonomous institute aided by the State Government, Dr. Sanjeev extolled the performance of the students and said that 3 students passed with distinction, 58 with first class and 77 with second class. .N.R.Monisha with 77.2 per cent was ranked first, Aastha Arora who scored 76 per cent was second and S.R.Sachin with 75.2 per cent bagged the third rank, according to Dr.Sanjeev.

He said that advanced teaching facilities through one-to-one teaching, seminars, discussions, workshops, CMEs have brought the junior doctors immense knowledge and they were on par with doctors from the older institutions.

In addition, the new 450-bed teaching hospital led to a year of housemanship providing hands-on experience in surgical as well as clinical fields making it on par with older institutions such ase BMC, Bengaluru, said Dr. Sanjeev.