First commercial flight fromKalaburagi on November 22

With the Star Air, a part of business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), announcing the schedule for operation of flights between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, the newly-built Kalaburagi Airport is all set to see commercial operations from November 22.
As per a note released by the airlines, the first flight would take off from the airport for Bengaluru on that day.
“Connecting the unconnected with affordable and world-class aviation services are some of the core reasons why we entered airline services,” Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman, SGG, said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.