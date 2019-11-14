First commercial flight fromKalaburagi on November 22

With the Star Air, a part of business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), announcing the schedule for operation of flights between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, the newly-built Kalaburagi Airport is all set to see commercial operations from November 22.

As per a note released by the airlines, the first flight would take off from the airport for Bengaluru on that day.

“Connecting the unconnected with affordable and world-class aviation services are some of the core reasons why we entered airline services,” Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman, SGG, said.