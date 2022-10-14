First case under anti-conversion law in State registered in Bengaluru

The city police have registered the first case under The Karnataka Right to Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, (called the ‘anti-conversion law’) in a case where a girl, who is a major, allegedly converted to Islam and married a youth she was in love with. The Act was notified on September 30.

The Yeshwanthpur police registered the case acting on a complaint by the girl’s mother and arrested the youth, even before recording the girl’s statement on the matter.

From from Uttar Pradesh

The girl, a Hindu, hailing from Uttar Pradesh living in the city for the past 15 years, went missing on October 5 and her mother lodged a complaint at the Yeshwanthpur police station on October 6. Two days later, the girl turned up with Syed Moyin, 24, a resident of the same area and claimed they had gone to Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh and had married of their own free will. The girl also claimed she had converted to Islam.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint on Thursday that her daughter had been converted to Islam on the pretext of marriage, based on which the Yeshwanthpur police registered a case under Sections 3 and 5 of The Karnataka Right to Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022. Section 3 of the Act prohibits “conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by promise of marriage” and is liable to a prison sentence of three to five years apart from a fine. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Moyin and sent him to judicial custody.

When asked whether the girl had also alleged forcible conversion, Vinayak Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said that it was a matter of investigation and the police were yet to question and record her statement. “Even if she had converted of her own will, there is a clear procedure laid out under the Act for that,” he said. Under Section 4 of the Act, parents and blood relatives were authorised to lodge a complaint, he added.

‘Abuse of law’

Responding to the case, advocate Robin Christopher said the arrest in the case was clearly “an abuse of the law”, as the parents were using the law as a “tool of vengeance” against the boy. “The police should have at least recorded the statement of the girl to see whether she converted of her own free will or not,” he said. Questions have also been raised over the jurisdiction of the act, as the alleged conversion took place in Penukonda, where the law does not apply.

Arvind Narrain, president, People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) - Karnataka, said the case only showed how the law disregarded the choices of adults pertaining to love and religion, which amounted to violation of right to privacy.