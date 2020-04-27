First case reported in Nagamangala

A 50-year-old man has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sathenahalli of Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on Monday.

This is the first COVID-19 positive case in Nagamangala and 17th in the district. Fourteen cases have been already reported in Malavalli and two in Mandya town.

The patient number 505 had relocated to Maharashtra 20 years ago in search of livelihood and had secretly returned to Nagamangala on April 24, said sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The man left Vashi of Maharashtra in a truck on April 20. On the way, he had taken bath at an Indian Oil Corporation fuel station at Udupi on April 22. He also visited Old Port in Mangaluru and Channarayapatna of Hassan district before returning to his native place near Bindiganavile of Nagamangala taluk, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

He had voluntarily attended the COVID-19 tests and the results were announced on Monday. Subsequently, four primary contacts and seven secondary contacts of this Maharashtra returnee have been placed under quarantine.

His return from Maharashtra is a clear violation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules, Mr. Venkatesh said.

The P-505 has been into the hotel business in Maharashtra since past 20 years, according to the sources.

Subsequent to the man testing positive for COVID-19, the district administration has banned the movement of people in the containment area around his residence in Nagamangala besides creating a buffer zone in the radius of 3 km from his residence.

According to the sources, at least 15,000 people might have returned to different places of K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks after the announcement of nationwide lockdown.

Nearly two lakh people from these two taluks of Mandya district have settled in different parts of Maharashtra and have been earning their livelihood there.

Ration distributed

Meanwhile, Mandya MLA K. Srinivas distributed pulses and other essentials to the public at Mandya, and members of various associations in Nagamangala and other places in the district on Monday.