First case registered under anti-cow slaughter Ordinance

Hassan

13 January 2021 22:20 IST

Owner-driver of vehicle transporting cattle severely injured in attack

The Sringeri police have registered a case against the driver-cum-owner of a canter truck on charges of transporting cattle with no safety measures under the new Ordinance promulgated by the State government banning cow slaughter. This is said to be the first case in the State after the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, was promulgated.

Abid Ali was allegedly transporting 12 to 15 head of cattle in his truck from Ranebennur to Mangaluru. He was beaten up by a group of unknown people near Tanikodu in Sringeri taluk in the early hours of January 8. The attackers beat him up severely and took away his cash.

As the incident came to the notice of the Sringeri police, they reached the spot and registered a suo motu case against Abid Ali. Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay confirmed that the case had been registered under the new Ordinance.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Abid Ali said he was carrying cattle from Ranebennur in Haveri district to Mangaluru. “A person from Mangaluru had purchased the cattle in Ranebennur and he hired my truck to transport them. I followed his car along the route,” he said.

As he had parked his vehicle in Tanikodu on January 8 morning, a group of people beat him up with sticks and rods, before fleeing with ₹22,000 cash and two mobile phones. “I contacted the police with the help of local people. The police came to the spot and took me to Sringeri hospital and later shifted me to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga,” he said. He has also filed a complaint against the attackers.

Abid Ali is now undergoing treatment for multiple fractures at his hometown Davangere. He is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday. “I cannot go to work for at least seven to eight months,” said a distraught Abid Ali, who is the only bread earner of his family with three children.

Documents

Abid Ali claimed that he had all necessary documents to show that he was transporting cattle with permits issued by the RMC yard officials and a certificate issued by a veterinarian in Ranebennur. “I was told the cattle were being taken for agriculture purposes, not to a slaughterhouse. I had the documents to show that nothing was illegal in transporting them,” Abid Ali said.

When The Hindu contacted Siddaramappa, Police Inspector of Sringeri, he said the case had been registered and investigation was on.

Concerning the assault case, the officer said the police had identified the attackers and one of them had been arrested. “I cannot disclose the names of the attackers. We have identified them and arrested one,” he said.