First case of Zika virus in State reported from Raichur

December 12, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first case of Zika virus in the State has been reported from Raichur. According to a Pune lab report, a five-year-old girl has tested positive for the virus and has been advised to take precautionary measures, Health Minister K. Sudhakar has said.

He said that this was the first case in the State, and the government was monitoring the situation. “Our department is well prepared to handle it,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

“Three specimens were sent to the Pune lab on December 5 and the report came on December 8. According to the report, two specimens were negative and one turned out to be Zika positive,” he said.

“In recent months, Zika virus has been found in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. We have already ordered for surveillance in the neighbouring districts of Raichur. The government is closely monitoring the situation and we will release the guidelines in this regard soon,” the Minister added.