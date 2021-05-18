Karnataka

First case of black fungus reported in Chikkamagaluru district

A native of Kadur has been diagnosed with black fungus (mucormycosis) infection. This is the first case of black fungus reported in Chikkamagaluru district.

He underwent treatment in Kadur after he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He returned home after he recovered from the infection. However, last week he developed health complications. After consulting doctors in Kadur and Chikkamagaluru, he was referred to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, where the doctors noticed the fungal infection. According to officers in Chikkamagaluru administration, the patient has been referred to a hospital in Mangaluru.

