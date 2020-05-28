First batch of recovered patients leave hospital in Hassan

Hassan

28 May 2020 18:51 IST

As many as 29 people, recovered from COVID-19, were discharged in Hassan on Thursday. They all walked out of the hospital, thanking the doctors and medical staff for taking care of them.

This is the first batch of patients recovered after testing positive to the infection. The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences staff bid farewell to them by offering them roses and masks. All of them have been told to remain home quarantined for the next 14 days.

Among those discharged are six from Holenarsipur taluk and 23 from Channarayapatna taluk. They had returned from Maharashtra obtaining travel passes. The district administration had quarantined them on their arrival. All of them have undergone treatment for more than 14 days at the hospital.

The health staff discharged them after the two tests, conducted within 24 hours, showed negative to the infection. A couple of them spoke to media persons and expressed happiness on being discharged from the hospital and leaving for their homes.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, HIMS Director B.C.Ravi Kumar and others were present on the occasion.