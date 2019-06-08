First batch of prison inspectors pass out

As many as 120 trainees of the first batch of prison inspectors passed out of the Police Training School here on Friday.
N.S. Megharik, Additional Director-General of Police of Prisons, gave away certificates and prizes to trainees.
He urged them to realise that serving in the Department of Prisons was a true service of the self.
Lale Mashak of Yadgir won the all-round prize. Mr. Mashak won the first prize in indoor games, and Revanasiddayya Kallimath and Mahesh Kattimani won the second and third prizes.
Mr. Mashak also won the second prize in outdoor games. Parashuram N. and Naveen C.N. won the first and third prizes in the event.
Dhanaraj Nayak, Sudhakar S.D. and Karthik D.K. won the first three prizes in shooting.
H.S. Revanna, Inspector-General of Police Prisons, B.S. Lokesh Kumar, Police Commissioner, Ram L. Arasiddhi, Additional SP and principal of the school, and others were present.
