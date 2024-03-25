First annual examination for SSLC Class 10 begins in Karnataka

March 25, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first annual examination for Class 10 SSLC started in 2,750 examination centres across Karnataka on Monday, March 25. On day one, first language Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit exams were held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

The State government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for Class 10 students from this year, and 4,41,910 boys and 4,28,058 girls, totalling 8,69,968 students, have registered for the examination.

To avoid malpractices, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is webcasting the examination process and conducting surveillance through app based CCTV cameras.

This time, students have been made to sit facing the wall to avoid disruptions. A radius of 200 metres around the examination centres have been declared as prohibited areas when the examination is going on.

Karnataka State Road Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other public transport corporations have provided free bus service for the students.

Along with this, the KSEAB will conduct the halted board exams (Summative Assessment-2) for class 5, 8 and 9 in the afternoon.

