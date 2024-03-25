ADVERTISEMENT

First annual examination for SSLC Class 10 begins in Karnataka

March 25, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

On day one, first language Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for Class 10 students from this year, for which a total of 8,69,968 students have registered. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The first annual examination for Class 10 SSLC started in 2,750 examination centres across Karnataka on Monday, March 25. On day one, first language Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit exams were held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

The State government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for Class 10 students from this year, and 4,41,910 boys and 4,28,058 girls, totalling 8,69,968 students, have registered for the examination.

To avoid malpractices, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is webcasting the examination process and conducting surveillance through app based CCTV cameras.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, students have been made to sit facing the wall to avoid disruptions. A radius of 200 metres around the examination centres have been declared as prohibited areas when the examination is going on.

Students arrive to write SSLC class 10 exam at a government school in Kengeri, off Mysore Road, in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka State Road Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other public transport corporations have provided free bus service for the students.

Along with this, the KSEAB will conduct the halted board exams (Summative Assessment-2) for class 5, 8 and 9 in the afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US