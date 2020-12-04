First anniversary of NIE’s Workplace Safety Centre

MYSURU

04 December 2020 23:01 IST

The Centre for Workplace Safety and Health at the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru is celebrating its first anniversary on Sunday. In this connection, it is holding a National Forum on Workplace Safety and Health from 9 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

Infosys Co-Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy will be the chief guest for the event. An alumnus of NIE, Mr. Murthy had inaugurated the Centre last year. Its Founder Director N. Krishnamurthy will start the proceedings giving an overview of the Centre and its activities.

Three speakers will deliver keynote addresses at the event. R.K. Elangovan, Director-General, Directorate General of Factory Advice and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), will speak on the government’s plans and role in India’s occupational safety and health. Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), will deliver a talk on the importance of education and training on workplace safety. Sharmila Kantha, Principal Consultant, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will speak on workplace safety from industry’s viewpoint, a press release said here.

The event will conclude with the announcement of the winners of the “WINNOSAFE” competition for innovative solutions. The competition had attracted students from various engineering colleges and a few students will be giving presentations on their innovations.

Interested persons can register for the event by sending their email addresses to H.S. Aravind on cwsh.nie.p@gmail.com or texting it to him on 91410 76124 for participation. The participants will receive instructions and the link to join the event. The participants will also be getting the YouTube link of a recent webinar presentation Mr. Krishnamurthy gave for the Consulting Engineers Association of India on ‘Status and Future of Workplace Safety in India’, the release said.