FIRs against those violating home quarantine

Bengaluru

27 June 2020 01:42 IST

FIRs will be lodged against those violating home quarantine, said Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department Captain P. Manivannan, who heads the home quarantine taskforce. Those guilty will be shifted to institutional quarantine at their own cost.

“We have issued 987 warnings so far. From Saturday, we will file FIRs and not issue any warnings,” he said. Over 1,000 teams, including Civil Defence personnel, have been formed at the booth level, and Citizen Quarantine and flying squads at the Assembly segment level.

