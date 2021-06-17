FIRs against those encroaching on pavements

The city police have initiated action against those encroaching on pavements following a circular issued by the State government on Tuesday. It cited an order of the Karnataka High Court that said pedestrians have the right of way on pavements and any encroachment is a violation of their fundamental right. It directed the civic body and traffic police to remove pavement encroachments.

Even before the circular was issued, the Jayanagar police on Monday filed 10 FIRs against hawkers, civil contractors, pushcart vendors, as well as those dumping construction material and parking vehicles haphazardly on pavements. Similar FIRs have been filed in JP Nagar, Malleshwaram and Shivajinagar and several other police stations across the city charging violators under Section 283 (encroaching property to endanger life of public) of the IPC.