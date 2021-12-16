Firming up stage for introduction, Bommai holds meet on anti-conversion Bill

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Belagavi

16 December 2021 02:14 IST

Congress says Govt. is trying to sneak in the Bill without sharing draft; JD(S) is opposed to it, says HDK

Preparing ground for the introduction of the controversial anti-conversion Bill in the ongoing Winter session, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues and officials to give final touches to the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress is getting set to oppose the Bill, arguing that it is being sneaked in without the draft Bill being shared. The Janata Dal (Secular) too is set to oppose the Bill when it is introduced.

Powers to DCs

Sources said the provisions include powers to be given to the Deputy Commissioner to take suo motu action if he/she gets information of mass conversions taking place. Besides, action is being proposed against any individual or organisation propagating religion by decrying the other religions. Punishment for conversion based on coercion or inducement could range from three to 10 years.

Sources said that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy attended the meeting to brief the Chief Minister before the Bill is brought before the Cabinet.

“The Bill is almost in the final stages and we will introduce it as early as possible. The Cabinet clearance is awaited. We are ready for discussion,” Mr. Jnanendra told The Hindu. “We are committed to introducing the Bill.”

Differences of opinion

Alleging difference of opinion in the State Cabinet on introducing the Bill, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar accused the Government of attempting to introduce the Bill in a hushed manner.

“We know that the Government will introduce the anti-conversion Bill at the last moment. The Government is deliberately trying to divert attention by raising religious issues as elections are approaching,” he told reporters in Belagavi after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday. “The Government is not circulating the draft Bill, and there are differences of opinion in the Cabinet.”

Stating that the Congress would oppose the Bill both in the House and outside, Mr. Shivakumar added: “We will oppose the Bill. This Bill is against the Constitution. We already have a law, and there is no need for a new law. When many religions exist, the State cannot have a law that targets one particular religion.”

Expressing fear of the Bill giving rise to law and order problems, Mr. Shivakumar said, “This will impact investments coming to the State. Investments are expected to come down over the law and order issues. Currently, we are a preferred industrial destination.”

JD(S) too

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday told reporters in New Delhi that the party was opposed to the Bill. Deputy Leader of the JD(S) Legislature Party Bandeppa Kashempur said the legislature party meeting in Belagavi on Wednesday also decided to oppose the Bill since it was not consistent with the constitutional provisions.

However, the party did not clarify whether it will vote against the Bill in the Legislative Council where its support to the BJP is crucial. The support of the JD(S) that has 12 members is crucial for the passage of the Bill in the 75-member Upper House where the BJP, with 32 members, is short of majority.